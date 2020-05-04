Lockdown 3.0: Liquor Shops To Open In Some States

Lockdown 3.0: Some states are set to open liquor and tobacco shops under certain prescribed restrictions as per the directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are among states where liquor shops will open in non-restricted areas from Monday.

West Bengal, however, has decided to allow liquor shops to be opened only in green zones, while Kerala has decided against permitting liquor shops to operate. Punjab has also not allowed the sale of liquor in the state.

However MHA orders on the opening of liquor shops are clear. Only stand-alone shops will be permitted to open. Malls and shopping complexes will continue to remain closed.

Shopkeepers would have to ensure that customers maintain social distancing at liquor and tobacco shops. They will be permitted to function till 7 pm.

The Delhi government is set to open around 150 liquor shops in non-containment zones on Monday. In Uttar Pradesh, liquor shops not located in shopping malls will operate from 10 am to 7 pm with strict social distancing norms in place. In line with MHA orders, there will not be more than five persons at a time at a liquor store or tobacco shop.

Assam and Himachal Pradesh have also permitted the opening of liquor shops from Monday. Experts point out that states are finding it increasingly difficult to manage their fiscal resources given the dependence on excise revenues and therefore, the opening of liquor stores and tobacco shops would come as a much-need relief to some extent.