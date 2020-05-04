Lockdown 3.0: West Bengal To Decide On Way Forward After Cabinet Meeting Today

West Bengal is likely to decide on future course of action after a cabinet meeting this afternoon. The state government has not yet released any fresh orders with regard to lockdown extension till May 17.

West Bengal allowed offices and factories to open after special permission from the state government. Fruit and vegetable markets in the state have been allowed to open. Liquor shops across the state are set to be opened in green zones in line with the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

West Bengal is also bringing back 2,500 stranded labourers from Rajasthan and Kerala. Two special trains will leave on Tuesday for the state carrying migrant workers, students, pilgrims and others. All the returnees will be screened on arrival.

The West Bengal government is particularly keen on ensuring that the agriculture sector does not suffer. The cabinet meeting today is likely to focus on this aspect.

Meanwhile, the state government has formed a COVID Management and Containment Committee to monitor the functioning of testing laboratories in West Bengal. Apart from increasing the number of tests being done, the new committee will also seek to add more testing labs in both the government and private sectors. West Bengal till Sunday has tested close to 23,000 people.