Loco Pilot Of Dibrugarh Express Heard Explosion-Like Sound Before Derailment Near Gonda

One of the locomotive pilots of the Dibrugarh Express, which derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, reported hearing a sound similar to an explosion just before the accident, according to railway sources.

The derailment, which occurred between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations in Gonda district, resulted in at least four fatalities and injuries to 20 other passengers after eight carriages of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express went off the tracks.

Both locomotive pilots are safe. Tribhuvan, one of the pilots, mentioned that he heard a blast-like noise before the train derailed, sources said.

The Railways is investigating the potential for sabotage as a cause of the accident, sources indicated.

The Ministry of Railways has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakhs for those with severe injuries, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries. A high-level inquiry has been initiated by the Railways.