Live
- Suryakumar named captain for T20I series against Sri Lanka; Rohit to lead in ODIs
- ICC may place USA Cricket 'on notice' over governance issues: Report
- Vehicle hits cafe terrace in Tunis, killing two
- No house will be damaged during anti-encroachment drive: Maha Dy CM
- 587 youth fell prey to drugs in Punjab during AAP's tenure, claims BJP leader
- 16 bodies found after mercury soars in Pakistan's Karachi
- Stand by common people & introduce language quota bill in 15 days: Kannada organisation
- Additional team dispatched to flood-hit Shaanxi in China
- Loco Pilot Of Dibrugarh Express Heard Explosion-Like Sound Before Derailment Near Gonda
- Kremlin calls increased NATO presence in Black Sea 'threat'
Just In
Loco Pilot Of Dibrugarh Express Heard Explosion-Like Sound Before Derailment Near Gonda
- A loco pilot reported hearing an explosion-like sound before the Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh, killing four and injuring 20.
- The Railways is investigating potential sabotage and has announced compensation for victims' families.
One of the locomotive pilots of the Dibrugarh Express, which derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, reported hearing a sound similar to an explosion just before the accident, according to railway sources.
The derailment, which occurred between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations in Gonda district, resulted in at least four fatalities and injuries to 20 other passengers after eight carriages of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express went off the tracks.
Both locomotive pilots are safe. Tribhuvan, one of the pilots, mentioned that he heard a blast-like noise before the train derailed, sources said.
The Railways is investigating the potential for sabotage as a cause of the accident, sources indicated.
The Ministry of Railways has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakhs for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakhs for those with severe injuries, and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries. A high-level inquiry has been initiated by the Railways.