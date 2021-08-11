Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, two days early

New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday adjourned sine die, two days ahead of its schedule, making an end to the Monsoon session. The House was scheduled to end on August 13.

Soon after the House assembled at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla condoled the death of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who was earlier the Member of Parliament and a Minister at the Centre. Obituary references were also made for Nityananda Mishra, Gopalrao Mayekar and Sudarshan Roy Chowdhury.

As a mark of respect for the departed souls, members present in the House also stood in silence for a brief period.

He also said that the monsoon session could not function as per expectations and it could sit only for 21 hours and 14 minutes. He said that out of 96 hours allotted for discussion and other legislative works, around 74 hours were not utilised for the purpose and only 22 per cent work was done in this session.

"During this period, 20 important Bills were passed in the House including the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, 66 starred questions were answered and 331 questions were raised by the members. The Union Ministers made 22 statements in the House", Birla said.

He also thanked the Secretary-General and other secretarial staff of the Lok Sabha. Opposition protests over the alleged Pegasus snooping row, farm laws, inflation and other issues had continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

However, the Opposition MPs had unanimity with the Government while passing the OBC Bill which was passed on Tuesday after a marathon debate. This was the only Bill which was passed after a debate, the rest of the Bills were passed without discussion.

The Question Hour witnessed most of the disruptions everyday during this session and the most of the questions raised under rule 377 were laid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were present in the House.