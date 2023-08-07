Live
- PM Modi to hold meeting with Northeast NDA MPs
- Congress Senior leader injured at Gaddar's last rites
- Lok Sabha passes bill to facilitate registration of J&K pharmacists under Pharmacy Act, also clears Mediation Bill
- Delhi High Court seeks Centre's stand on PIL against 'illegally' constructed religious structures
- Corrupt Minister Cheluvarayaswamy must be sacked immediately: AAP demands
- SEBI to consider provisions for unexplained suspicious trading patterns
- AAP opposes Delhi Services Bill, asks BJP to fulfill wishes of Vajpayee, Advani
- Senior Journalist dies of heart attack at Gaddar's last rites
- IPS officers CV Anand, Jitender and Rajeev Ratan promoted as DGs
- Chidambaram terms Delhi services bill 'unconstitutional'
Just In
Lok Sabha clears Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill by a voice vote amid slogan shouting by opposition members over the Manipur issue.
Some amendments moved by opposition members were defeated by a voice vote. Moving the bill for consideration and passage, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said opposition members had little concern for issues such as public welfare and the protection of people's personal data, and hence, they were raising slogans. He also urged the House to pass the bill unanimously. The bill seeks to protect the privacy of Indian citizens while proposing a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for misusing or failing to protect the digital data of individuals. The bill which comes after six years of the Supreme Court declaring "Right to Privacy" as a fundamental right has provisions to curb the misuse of individuals' data by online platforms.