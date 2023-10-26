Lok sabha Ethics comittee summons TMC Mahua Moitra on 31st October

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committeeheld a meeting on Thursday to discuss charges against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra of "taking money and asking questions in Parliament." According to the news agency ANI, the Ethics Committee regarded the charges as serious. In this context, Mahua Moitra has been summoned to appear before the committee on October 31 (Tuesday).

The Committee Chairman and BJP MP Vinod Sonkar stated that summons were served today to the two people, Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Ananth Dehadrai, who both appeared and presented their opinions. Following this, Sonkar stated that it had been decided to summon Mahua Moitra on October 31st. She will present her side. The committee has also decided that a letter will be sent to the IT Ministry and the Home Ministry to provide the details.

According to sources, it was also said in the committee that Nishikant Dubey filed charges against Mahua owing to a personal fight. An opposition member on the committee stated that he raised this matter because Mahua had raised questions about the degree of Nishikant Dubey.

Nishikant stated that the court has also given him a clean chit on this subject. According to sources, Nishikant Dubey assured the committee that whenever needed, he was ready to appear before the committee again.