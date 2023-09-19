Live
- Alert! Use the Right USB-C Cable for your iPhone 15; Know why
- India Strongly Rejects Trudeau's Allegations Of Involvement In Nijjar Shooting
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 19 September, 2023
- Long-Awaited Women's Reservation Bill Inches Closer To Reality: Congress Expresses Support
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 19 September, 2023
- Delhi Deploys Over 1,000 Fogging Machines Amid Monsoon Woes, Aims To Control Mosquito-Borne Diseases
- Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki Explores Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market With YouTuber Mayo Japan
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 19 September, 2023
- Hussain Sagar gets unique ‘Lake Front Park’
- Nara Lokesh along with TDP MPs stage protest at Rajghat in Dehi
Just In
Long-Awaited Women's Reservation Bill Inches Closer To Reality: Congress Expresses Support
- Learn about the ongoing efforts to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in India's Parliament, as Congress extends its unconditional support.
- Explore the history of the bill and its significance in achieving gender representation in politics.
The Women's Reservation Bill has been awaiting approval in Parliament for a significant period. During the ongoing special session, there are reports that the Union Cabinet is considering increasing opportunities for women, a move that has been welcomed by the Congress. If this bill is eventually passed, it will ensure reserved seats for women in both Parliament and state assemblies. In response to these reports, Jairam Ramesh, the communication in-charge of the Congress party, shared the history of the bill on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) along with a 2018 letter from Rahul Gandhi addressed to the Prime Minister.
In this old letter from Rahul Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader expressed "unconditional support" from Congress members to facilitate the passage of the women's reservation bill, thereby guaranteeing women their rightful place in politics. This letter has gained renewed attention on the internet.
In the letter, the Congress MP emphasized that the bill had previously received support from the BJP in the Upper House and had been described as "historic and momentous" by the late Union minister Arun Jaitley, who was the leader of the Opposition at that time.
The Women's Reservation Bill was originally drafted by the UPA government in 2008. However, after being approved by the Upper House two years later, it was put on hold. The bill encountered obstacles, including opposition from other political parties and demands for a quota for backward classes within the women's reservation, despite consistent support from both the BJP and the Congress.
Before the start of the parliamentary session, there was much discussion about the government's endorsement of the bill and opposition leaders advocating for women's reservations. The topic was once again brought up on the first day of the special session's proceedings.
During the discussion on the "Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the significant gender disparity among elected representatives, pointing out that only 14 percent of parliament members are women, and a mere 10 percent of legislative assemblies consist of women representatives.