Low pressure over Bay, Odisha dists on alert

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. With likelihood of heavy rainfall in Odisha, the State has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared to deal with the situation..

The IMD said, "Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast at 8.30 am on May 27." Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office, in a letter to all the 30 district collectors, directed them to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality and submit a report on the damage if it occurs due to thunderstorms, whirlwinds, hailstorms, lightning and rainfall immediately for information of the government. "The districts under orange (be prepared) and yellow (be aware) warnings should keep administrative machinery ready," the letter said.