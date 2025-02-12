LPU student bags Rs 1.03 cr package

Jalandhar: Theyear 2025 has begun on a high note for LPU, as a final-year B.Tech student secured a whopping 1.03 crore ($1,18,000) placement package. Betireddy Naga Vamsi Reddy, who is pursuing a B.Tech in Robotics and Automation, will graduate in May 2025 and has received this offer to join a leading AI robotics firmas a Robotics Engineer.

This extraordinary achievement has made waves across both academic and industry circles, further establishing LPU as a premier institution for top-tier company recruitment.

In total, 7,361 offers were extended to students from various B.Tech disciplines who have secured placements with prestigious multinational companies, including Palo Alto Networks, Nutanix, Microsoft, CISCO, PayPal, and Amazon. Among these, over 1,700 students have received offers from top MNCs, with packages ranging from Rs 10 LPA to Rs 1 Crore p.a. The average package offered by top MNCs has been recorded at Rs 16 LPA, underscoring the high demand for LPU graduates in the job market.