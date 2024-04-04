Live
- HDFC Bank's ADR jumps over 6 pc post business performance update
- 'Survival of 2-year-old Satwik after 20-hour ordeal in Karnataka bore well a wonder'
- L-G office accuses Delhi govt of misleading courts, calls for accountability & transparency
- Explainer: Why maintaining ASML equipment is the new front in US-China chip war
- IPL 2024: Skipper Shubman Gill’s 89* helps GT set 200-run target for Punjab
- Helicopter rescues Taiwan miners, stranded hotel guests confirmed safe
- Indian govt behind killing of wanted terrorists on Pak soil, claims renowned international newspaper
- Income Tax Dept throws open e-portal for filing ITRs
- Motorsports: Karna Kadur-Musa Sherif to spearhead five Indian teams in Thailand National Rally
- Vistara pilots' demands reflect broader Tata Group airline challenges, AI pilots unions tell Chairman
Just In
LS polls: NCP (SP) names 2 candidates for Beed & Bhiwandi
The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Thursday announced candidates for the Beed and Bhiwandi (Thane district) Lok Sabha constituencies.
Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Thursday announced candidates for the Beed and Bhiwandi (Thane district) Lok Sabha constituencies.
They are -- Bajrang M. Sonwane (Beed) and Suresh Mhatre, also known as Balyamama (Bhiwandi), both of the Maha Vikas Aghadi-INDIA bloc.
Sonwane, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Pritam Munde in Beed, will now be pitted against the BJP Secretary Pankaja Munde, while Mhatre will lock horns with the BJP's Union Minister of State Kapil M. Patil in Bhiwandi.
Creating a piquant situation, the NCP (SP)'s second list of Lok Sabha poll nominees came even as the MVA ally Congress had staked a claim to the Bhiwandi seat and the negotiations were still underway among the three allies including Shiv Sena (UBT).
With this, the NCP (SP) has named 7 LS candidates so far, including its Working President Supriya Sule from Baramati (Pune district).
The others in the fray include Dr. Amol R. Kolhe (Shirur), Amar Kale (Wardha), Bhaskar Bhagre (Dindori) and Nilesh Lanke (Ahmednagar) – who recently quit the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and was rewarded with a ticket by NCP (SP).