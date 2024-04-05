LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Assam on April 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 8

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on April 17 for poll campaigning in the state, said state minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Friday.

Jayanta Mallabaruah said that the Prime Minister's schedule has been finalised and he will address a huge public rally at Bidanchal ground in Borkura in Nalbari district.

This is PM Modi's first public programme in Assam after the poll dates were announced.

Barpeta Lok Sabha seat is considered to be a bastion of the Congress party. Abdul Khaleque won this seat in the 2019 general elections.

However, Congress did not give the ticket to Khaleque this time, but chose its State Seva Dal chief Deep Bayan from Barpeta seat, of the party.

After the Lok Sabha ticket was denied, Barpeta Congress MP Khaleque tendered his resignation from the party; but later withdrew it after meeting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick off his poll campaign in Assam on April 8. The state unit of the BJP has been preparing to showcase its strength during the Union Home Minister's rally.

The Union Home Minister will hold meeting in Gohpur town in Biswanath district.