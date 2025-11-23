LS Speaker Om Birla praises Sindhi community’s national contribution

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday highlighted the Sindhi community’s steadfast commitment to service and its deep cultural heritage, noting that these qualities have made it a key contributor to India’s social, economic and cultural advancement.

Speaking during the "Sashakt Samaj – Samridh Bharat" programme, organised by the Vishwa Sindhi Hindu Foundation of Associations (VSHFA) at Vigyan Bhawan, Birla lauded the community’s collective strength and resilience, observing that it embodies the very ideals that form the foundation of a strong India.

He said that the community has consistently demonstrated excellence across business, industry, banking, services, and emerging technologies, thereby generating livelihoods for millions.

Birla said that their success is rooted not just in economic acumen, but in deep-rooted values of trust, cooperation, and ethical conduct, qualities that contribute immensely to the nation’s progress.

The Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised that the trials faced by the Sindhi community during Partition only strengthened the community further.

Despite the catastrophic loss of material possessions, the Sindhi community fiercely maintained their religion, traditions, customs, and cultural identity.

“Instead, they rebuilt their lives with extraordinary determination, effectively turning adversity into opportunity. Their journey stands as a profound example of resilience and cultural pride,” he said.

The Speaker emphasised that India's strength lies in its diversity, stressing that unity, coordination, and mutual respect among all communities are paramount to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He commended the Sindhi community's significant contributions across education, health, social service, and community welfare, highlighting their dedication to inclusive development and social upliftment.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Underscoring his long and warm association with the Sindhi community since 2003, Birla affirmed that their support and goodwill have consistently remained steadfast.

He further shared observations from his visits while leading parliamentary delegations abroad, noting that in nations from Barbados to Suriname to Mexico, he has encountered the vibrant Sindhi community adept at preserving their heritage while simultaneously becoming essential components of the local economies and social fabric.

He credited the Sindhi youth’s entrepreneurial excellence, innovation, and forward-looking mindset as key drivers of India’s growth, especially in technology and new-age sectors.

“Their contributions inspire other communities and strengthen national development efforts,” he said.

Echoing the words of PM Modi, Birla said that the community has offered a global lesson in how resilience, hard work, and cultural integrity lead to success and the rebuilding of lives.

“Their achievements, both domestically and abroad, are a matter of deep national pride,” Birla said.