Lucknow's Imambara to be spruced up for G20 meet

The iconic Bada Imambara in Lucknow is set to get a facelift ahead of the G20 meet scheduled to be held in the city next month.

Renovation works will include painting of the premises, landscaping of lawns, beautification of the monument with colourful flowers, levelling and stone polishing.

The red carpet outside the main building and the labyrinth will be replaced with new ones 10 days before the G20 event.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, who carried out an inspection of the monument, along with the officials of the district administration, LMC and LDA, has issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned.

The divisional commissioner found that the stairs were in a bad shape and needed polish and repair. She asked the ASI officials to change the red carpet and mat before the G20 event.

She asked the officials to maintain cleanliness on the premises of the monument that houses 18th century Asafi mosque which is revered as one of the oldest 'ibadatgah' of Lucknow.

She said that the structure of shoe collection centre should be changed and boards and signages depicting the history, map and heritage be put up to facilitate visitors.

She directed the LDA officials to complete the work of facade light within 15 days. She also asked the officials to change canopies at Amanati Ghar and rebrand shops on the premises.

District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said that the maintenance and polishing work of the mosque would be carried out by ASI while Husainabad Trust, the caretaker body of the monument, would look after the painting work. He said the number of chairs would also be increased.

Meanwhile, the route from Imambara to Hazratganj, Taj Hotel, Bandha Road to Shaheed Path will also get a facelift.

Besides, polishing of the footpath, cutting of bushes on the roadside, work of pole painting, maintenance of streetlights, arrangements for railings, and cleanliness outside parks falling on the route will be ensured.