M may discuss Polavaram with Chief Secy: Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold deliberations with the State Chief Secretary and other officials during which the controversial Polavaram project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh may be discussed. Majhi, however, said he had no information that the Prime Minister was scheduled to convene a meeting with the chief ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh on May 28 to discuss the project.

Responding to journalists’ queries on media reports about the Prime Minister’s meeting with the chief ministers on the sidelines of a programme here,Majhi said, “I have no information regarding the Prime Minister’s meeting with the chief ministers on the Polavaram project. However, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold deliberations with the Odisha Chief Secretary and secretaries of the eastern State during which the Polavaram project may be discussed.”

The Chief Minister said the State has specific demands regarding the Polavaram project. “If any meeting with the chief ministers on Polavaram project is convened in future, Odisha will certainly participate in it and raise the State’s rights at the discussion,” he added.

The Polavaram dam in Andhra Pradesh has already become a controversial project with neighbouring states Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh opposing it fearing the submergence of land and villages. The matter is currently pending with the Supreme Court, with petitions filed by Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The Central government has declared Polavaram a national project and sanctioned funds in this financial year’s budget.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan accused the previous BJD government of delaying legal action against Andhra Pradesh in the initial days when the Polavaram project was being built. “The previous government did not raise the issue at the proper time due to certain political interests. Therefore, the only option before the present government is discussion and negotiation to resolve the matter. The present BJP government will certainly fight for Odisha’s rights,” the minister said.

However, the Opposition BJD said it has been opposing the Polavaram project for a long time and claimed that Odisha would be severely affected if the present design of the dam was not changed. The party has already campaigned against the Polavaram project in Delhi and also in the State claiming that tribal villages would be submerged due to the backwaters of the dam.