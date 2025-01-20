‘Madhumeha Panchayat’ held to prevent diabetes

Berhampur: Physicians have urged the public to bring about lifestyle modification as a preventive strategy to tackle rising prevalence of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases. They made the appeal during ‘Madhumeha Panchayat’, an awareness, question and answer session for the public at Sanskruti Bhavan here on Friday. Swasthya Sadan organised the 3rd edition of ‘Madhumeha Panchayat’ to make people aware of various aspects of diabetes and dispel the prevailing myths in the society.

The experts called for action at government level to detect diabetes at an early stage for better treatment and avoiding complications. They said no one is immune from lifestyle disorders. They also shared their vast experience in dealing with diabetic people. Following the inauguration ceremony, an expert panel of 12 doctors adorned the stage. Question and answer session ensued. The panel consisted of experts in diabetes and its allied specialties including Endocrinologist Sunil Kota; Physicians Prakash Ch Patra, Uma Shankar Mishra, Nihar Ranjan Sahoo, Jitendra Panigrahy; Neurologist Anand Sastry; Cardiologist Badri Dandapani; Ophthalmologist Pravin Subudhi; Psychiatrist Tikina Behera; Orthopaedician Gopal Chandra Patra and Dentist Bibhukesh Panigrahy. Two experts from Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar -- Cardiac Surgeon Satyajit Sahu and Gynaecologist and Robotic Surgery Specialist Jaya Prakash Pani -- also joined the programme. More than 250 people from various walks of life joined the session and interacted with the panel of expert doctors to clarify their queries on various aspects of diabetes. Consultant Endocrinologist Sunil Kumar Kota was the moderator for the session. Ganjam Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer Bijay Panda was the Chief Guest. MKCG Medical College and Hospital Administrator Sangram Panda, Roland Group of Institutes Chairperson Jammula Jayalakshmi, senior physician Prakash Chandra Patra, Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri, General Medicine Department Head Uma Shankar Mishra were the guests of honour.