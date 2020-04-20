Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 Positive Man Accused Of Attacking Cops Escapes From Isolation Ward

Madhya Pradesh: A COVID-19 prisoner escaped from the isolation ward of the medical College situated in Jabalpur on Sunday evening, sending alarm bells ringing in the medical and law enforcement fraternities.

Javed Khan, a resident of Indore, had been slapped with provisions under national security act for attacking policemen and healthcare workers on duty when they had gone to take samples of Corona virus infected people in the area where he resided. He was sent to Jabalpur to the isolation ward in the medical college.

The prisoner was being moved to a super speciality ward of the Jabalpur medical College from the isolation ward when he escaped. Javed Khan was under police surveillance, but the guards posted at the medical College to keep an eye on him were at some distance in order to protect themselves against possible infection.

A Station House Officer SHO and four constables have been placed under suspension with regard to the incident and the matter is being investigated by a sub-divisional magistrate.

Police officials alerted all check posts in the districts and have formed a number of teams to nab the COVID-19 prisoner on the run.

District police have also put out a picture of the fugitive and have appealed to locals to alert the police in case Javed Khan is spotted anywhere in or around Jabalpur. The Superintendent of Police Amit Singh has announced a reward of Rs.10,000 to anyone who comes forward with information about the fugitive.