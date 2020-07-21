Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

Madhya Pradesh: State Governor Lalji Tandon(85) passed away Tuesday morning after suffering from multiple organ failure. Lalji Tandon's son Ashutosh Tandon took to Twitter to announce his father's demise. Lalji Tandon took his last at 5:30 am on Tuesday.

Ashutosh Tandon said, "The last rights of my father will be performed at 4:30 pm at Gullala Ghat in Lucknow."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolences to Lalji Tandon. He tweeted, "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. It is painful to digest the news of his demise." Modi added, "Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji."

According to reports, Lalji Tandon was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow last week and put on ventilator support. Doctors had said that his condition was getting weaker as his lungs, kidney and liver were not functioning properly.

Tandon was first admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. His Covid-19 sample report had come out negative at the time of admission, the hospital officials confirmed.