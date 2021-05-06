Madhya Pradesh shocker: Patients in fields, IV bottles hang from trees

Agar Malwa: In a shocking sight from Madhya Pradesh, patients in its Agar Malwa district were seen being treated in fields with IV fluid bottles dangling from tree branches.The increasing number of Covid patients in the district has put a lot of pressure on health care system. Hospitals are overwhelmed with Covid patients and no beds are available. In such a situation, doctors are forced to treat patients whereever they get space.



While the corona epidemic wreaks havoc, a large number of patients in the rural areas are suffering from common cold, cough but are not getting tested for Covid. They are not even ready to go to the district headquarters for treatment. In such a situation, doctors and quacks working in rural areas have found novel ways to treat patients and earn whatever they could. In the rural areas of Agar Malwa district, patients are being treated in fields with glucose bottles hanging from tree branches, in complete disregard of medical rules. The agricultural fields look like hospital beds and trees have become glucose bottle stands.

Meanwhile, comedian Sugandha Mishra was booked for allegedly flouting coronavirus norms during her wedding with counterpart Sanket Bhosale at a resort in Punjab's Phagwara last week, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered against her, the bridegroom's side, the owner of resort and participants of the marriage after a video went viral showing a large gathering of people at the wedding in violation of COVID-19 norms, Deputy Superintendent of Police Paramjit Singh said. The marriage ceremony took place on April 26. The case was registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, Singh said.