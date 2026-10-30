- Nadda accuses Congress of ‘maligning’ democracy, defends SIR
- Assam seeks to reverse youth migration through investment, industrial growth: Himanta Sarma
- Telangana CM accuses KCR of attempting to grab Rs 50,000 crore land
- IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh calls on President Murmu ahead of his retirement
- Helicopter returning from Badrinath Dham crashes near Joshimath; search operation underway
- Uttarakhand to observe Sardar Patel’s 151st birth anniversary as National Unity Day tomorrow
- Swami Dayanand Saraswati Death Anniversary 2026: Remembering The Founder Of Arya Samaj And His Reformist Legacy
- Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Husband Gautam, Shares Adorable Pics
Madhya Pradesh to celebrate Foundation Day with three-day festivities from Nov 1
In Short
The celebrations will showcase the state's progress in different sectors, along with its historical legacy, cultural traditions and achievements in agriculture. The state government is planning a grand celebration to mark the occasion.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh will celebrate its 71st Foundation Day with a three-day programme from November 1 to 3, with a focus on the state's development, cultural heritage and agriculture, a minister said on Friday.
The celebrations will showcase the state's progress in different sectors, along with its historical legacy, cultural traditions and achievements in agriculture. The state government is planning a grand celebration to mark the occasion.
"We are going to celebrate the 71st Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh from November 1 to November 3. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh is making continuous progress. This year, the celebrations will focus on development, heritage and agriculture," the minister said.
Describing the celebrations as a major state-level event, he said, "This Foundation Day is going to be both magnificent and grand."
The three-day programme will highlight the state's development journey and its cultural identity, with special emphasis on agriculture and farmers' welfare.
The celebrations also come at a time when the Madhya Pradesh government is observing 2026 as the Year of Farmers' Welfare.
Madhya Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956, following the reorganisation of states. The state was created by merging the erstwhile Madhya Pradesh region with Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh and Bhopal, while the Marathi-speaking Vidarbha region was transferred to Bombay State.
On November 1, 2000, Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh and became a separate state. However, November 1 continues to be observed as Madhya Pradesh's Foundation Day.
The state will mark its 71st Foundation Day on November 1 this year.
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
Nadda accuses Congress of ‘maligning’ democracy, defends SIR
PM Modi watches ‘Anand Math’ stage adaptation during Ekta Prakash Parv in Gujarat
DRI Nagpur seizes 3.01 kg of amphetamine drug worth Rs 2.4 crore, arrests two from bus
CEC ‘Public Impeachment’ Bid Put Off; Amit Shah Throws Down Challenge: Govt Ready for Special Session
FM Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on IDBI Bank stake sale
Emotional Connect, Political Punch: 'Apna Narendra Bhai' in Gujarat
SIR deadline extended in AP and Telangana
‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
Heavy rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected low pressure