Madras High Court directs Clvil Aviation Ministry to consider plea making Tamil mandatory in all flights
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Civil Aviation to make announcements in Tamil mandatory in all domestic flights operating to and from the airports in Tamil Nadu.
The court directive came following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a person, C.Kanagaraj, the World Tamil Research Trust President, who urged the court to make announcements in Tamil mandatory in all flights operating from the airports in the state.
Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice K. Kumaresh Babu said that courts could not issue a positive direction as sought in the PIL.
The division bench said that the Central government could be directed only to consider a representation made by the litigant within a period of 12 weeks.
The first division bench issued such a direction and disposed of the PIL petition pending since 2021.
The petitioner had contended that announcements in Tamil were being made even in foreign countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.
In the submission before the Madras High Court, he asked why should such announcements could not be made mandatory in all domestic flights operated to and from Tamil Nadu.