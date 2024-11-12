Madras High Court Reserves Judgment On Actor Kasturi Shankar's Anticipatory Bail Petition

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has reserved its judgment on actor Kasturi Shankar's anticipatory bail petition. The petition was filed in connection with a case registered against her by the Madurai police, following controversial remarks she made about the Telugu-speaking community in Tamil Nadu.

During Tuesday's hearing, Justice Anand Venkatesh remarked that it was inappropriate for Kasturi to have made such comments. The judge also emphasized that Telugu-speaking people have been living in Tamil Nadu since the era of the Madras Presidency and are an integral part of the state.

In her defense, Kasturi's counsel argued that she had apologized for her comments, clarified her position, and made it clear that she did not intend to insult Telugu-speaking women specifically.

The bench will announce its decision on November 14.

The case was initiated after a complaint was filed by a Telugu association, leading to a police investigation. The actor, who reportedly went missing after the complaint was lodged, later approached the Madras High Court with an anticipatory bail petition as the probe continued.

Kasturi's remarks stirred controversy in Tamil Nadu, leading to widespread public outrage, particularly among the Telugu-speaking community.