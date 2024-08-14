Maha Assembly polls crucial for India: Congress

Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election is crucial for India as the power shift in the state will have an impact on Delhi.

“The Mahayuti is notorious for the misuse of money and power, so we should not be complacent. The elections in Maharashtra are crucial for the country, and the power shift in the state will also impact Delhi,” said Chennithala during the meeting he held to review the party’s preparedness in Amravati and Yavatmal districts from Vidarbha region for the upcoming Assembly election.

He said that Congress achieved good success in the state during the Lok Sabha elections due to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“However, the battle for the Assembly is not easy as the opposition holds power both at the centre and in the state,” he said.

State President Nana Patole said that the MahaYuti government has reached the peak of corruption as they have siphoned off money even from schemes launched in the name of farmers while having turned Maharashtra into a state of unemployment.

“The BJP-led alliance's development model is merely a facade. Under the guise of development, rampant looting is taking place. To save Maharashtra, this corrupt government must be ousted,” said Patole.

Legislative Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat stated that the Congress party's performance in the Lok Sabha was one to be written in golden letters, and now, Congress's success in the Assembly election should be equally remarkable.

“The Mahayuti government is illegal. Had the court given its verdict on time, this government would have been dismissed. The Congress raised its voice against the Mahayuti government's corruption in the Assembly, but the government did not respond. Now, we must expose this government's corruption by reaching out to the people,” he added.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik said: “If we had achieved the expected success in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar, the NDA government wouldn't have come to power. Now, for the Assembly election, come together and work with full strength to defeat the MahaYuti.”

During his speech, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pandey mentioned that the people of Maharashtra have always stood by the Congress, and the people of Vidarbha have consistently supported the Congress and the Gandhi family.

Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Legislative Council Leader Satej alias Bunty Patil, and former Minister Yashomati Thakur also criticised the state government and urged Congress leaders and workers to bring a change in the state by establishing a Maha Vikas Aghadi government.