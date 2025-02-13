  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Maha Kumbh is world’s largest spiritual gathering

Maha Kumbh is world’s largest spiritual gathering
x
Highlights

Bandaru Dattatreya takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya participated in the grand religious and spiritual festival, Mahakumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima.

Accompanied by Lady Governor Vasantha Bandaru and other family members, the Governor took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

Governor Dattatreya described Mahakumbh as the world's largest spiritual gathering.

He emphasised that, according to scriptures, taking the sacred bath during Mahakumbh brings prosperity, washes away sins, and liberates one from negativity. He further stated that Prayagraj, the king of pilgrimage sites, radiates the divine glow of Sanatan culture.

He highlighted how this ancient tradition of India remains intact in the modern era, showcasing the grandeur and spiritual richness of Indian culture to the world.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick