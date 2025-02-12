Maha Kumbh: Over 45 cr took dip in Sangam so far

Prayagraj: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has become one of the largest religious gatherings in history, with over 450 million (45 crore) devotees participating in the bathing rituals as on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh government was expecting the number of devotees to reach 45 crore in 45 days but this number has already been achieved within 30 days and still there are 15 more days remaining for the Maha Kumbh to conclude. With its blend of spiritual significance, grand rituals, and cutting-edge technological interventions, this Kumbh Mela has set new benchmarks in crowd management, sanitation, and digital facilitation.

With the number of visitors surpassing 45 crore, crowd management has been a major focus. The next Amrit Snan is on February 12 on the occasion of Magh Purnima, which is renowned for its connection with the veneration of Guru Brahaspati and the belief that the Hindu deity Gandharva descends from the heavens to the sacred Sangam. To ensure smooth crowd management during the Magh Purnima Snan, the state government has designated the mela area as a ‘no vehicle zone’ from the morning of February 11, allowing only essential and emergency services.

Indian Railways is also operating at full capacity to manage the Maha Kumbh 2025 crowd. On February 9, around 330 trains transported 12.5 lakh pilgrims, with 130 more departing by 3 pm on February 10. Preparations for the upcoming Amrit Snan on February 12 were reviewed by the officials. All eight stations, including Prayagraj Junction, were fully operational, while Prayagraj Sangam station was temporarily closed around major bathing dates for crowd management.

The state government, in collaboration with various agencies, implemented a multi-tier security and monitoring system. A network of AI-powered CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, and real-time analytics ensured the safe movement of pilgrims across designated sectors. The administration also introduced a digital token system to streamline access to bathing ghats, reducing overcrowding. Special provisions were made for senior citizens and differently-abled devotees, ensuring that the Kumbh remained an inclusive spiritual experience.

This year, over 10 lakh devotees observed Kalpavas at the Triveni Sangam, concluding on Magh Purnima, with a final holy dip, pujan, and daan. As per tradition, Kalpvasis will perform Satyanarayan Katha, Havan Puja, and offer donations to their Tirthpurohits. The barley sown at the start of Kalpavas is immersed in the Ganga, and the Tulsi plant is taken home as a divine blessing. The twelve-year Kalpavas cycle culminates in Maha Kumbh, followed by a community feast in their villages.

According to the officials, over seven lakh pilgrims received medical care through extensive healthcare services. This includes treatment of more than 4.5 lakh individuals at 23 allopathic hospitals, with over 3.71 lakh undergoing pathology tests, and the successful completion of 3,800 minor and 12 major surgeries. Additionally, 20 AYUSH hospitals have provided Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Naturopathy treatments to over 2.18 lakh pilgrims. The integration of specialists from AIIMS Delhi, IMS BHU, and international experts from Canada, Germany, and Russia has ensured world-class healthcare.