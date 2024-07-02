Maha LoP demands committee of ruling, Oppn MLAs to visit Deekshabhoomi site

Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra government stayed the renovation work at Nagpur’s Deekshabhoomi following a protest, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday urged Speaker Rahul Narwekar to send a committee of members from the ruling and opposition to the site and take stock of the situation.

Wadettiwar said that the committee would inspect the site and suggest a solution after holding talks with the concerned people.

Congress legislator Nitin Raut said Monday's agitation could have been averted had he been able to visit the Deekshabhoomi along with the District Collector and understand the views of the protesters against the renovation work. Both Wadettiwar and Raut had given the notice to take up the discussion on the issue after cancelling the question hour on Tuesday.

Wadettiwar, who visited the Deekshabhoomi on Monday when the agitation was underway, told the House that after the protest intensified the police resorted to lathi charge and the action was also taken against some Bhanteji. "In view of the ground situation, I appeal to you (Speaker) to send a committee of ruling and opposition members there and avoid further confrontation,’’ he said.

The Speaker, however, ruled against the plea of Wadettiwar and Raut for the cancellation of the question hour, saying that the Dy CM has already announced a stay on the renovation work.

He said the government has also announced to hold fresh talks with the Deekshabhoomi renovation committee and make necessary changes.