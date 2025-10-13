Mahagathbandhan’s boat stuck midstream, it will sink: JD(U)’s Rajeev Ranjan on Bihar polls

New Delhi: As the political temperature rises ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad launched a scathing attack on the opposition Mahagathbandhan, declaring that the alliance is directionless and heading for collapse.

“Mahagathbandhan’s boat is stuck midstream. It will sink. If you look at the current scenario, even Congress is unwilling to associate itself with the RJD. They know the role perception plays in the eyes of the public,” said Prasad, speaking to IANS.

He further claimed that the image of RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav has been irreparably damaged, making it difficult for the grand alliance to recover.

“The series of blemishes and taints on Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi won't make it easy for either RJD or Mahagathbandhan to come out of their baggage,” he added.

Responding to questions about discontent within the NDA over the seat-sharing formula, Prasad dismissed any rift, asserting that all partners agreed to the seat-sharing arrangement.

“No one is dissatisfied. The seat-sharing was finalised with everyone’s agreement, and all NDA allies have posted about it from their X handles. A massive victory is certain,” he said confidently.

As per the NDA’s official seat-sharing deal, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) 29, and RLM and HAM 6 seats each.

Earlier, RLM president Upendra Kushwaha, whose party was given just six seats, posted an emotional message on X, seeking forgiveness from supporters.

“I seek your forgiveness… I understand that this decision will hurt the hearts of thousands—millions—of people… There are constraints and limitations,” Kushwaha wrote.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases, November 6 and November 11, with vote counting on November 14.