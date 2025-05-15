Maharashtra Creates New Intelligence Position In Mumbai Police Following Pahalgam Attack

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack and to enhance surveillance of terrorist "sleeper cells," the Maharashtra Government has approved the creation of a new intelligence-focused Joint Commissioner position within the Mumbai Police force. This will be the sixth Joint Commissioner role in the department, specifically tasked with intelligence gathering operations.

A senior government source confirmed that this decision comes as a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror incident, taking into consideration Mumbai's history as a target for terrorist activities. The new position will be established by elevating the existing Additional Commissioner (Special Branch) role to Joint Commissioner status, which carries the rank of Inspector General (IG).

Government officials explained that the Special Branch's intelligence gathering function is considered critically important for the city's security, justifying the upgrade. While the Additional Commissioner (Special Branch) currently reports to the Joint Commissioner (Law and Order), the newly created Joint Commissioner of Intelligence will report directly to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, streamlining the intelligence reporting structure.

Though the proposal reportedly faced resistance from certain quarters, it gained significant momentum during the recent escalation in India-Pakistan tensions. "During a recent meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis specifically instructed the police to monitor potential sleeper cells that Pakistan might activate. This emphasizes the necessity of prioritizing intelligence gathering operations," a government official stated.

The Mumbai Police currently operates with five Joint Commissioners overseeing law and order, crime, administration, economic offenses, and traffic divisions. Following the organizational hierarchy, Joint Commissioners typically report to the Special Commissioner, who holds the rank of Additional Director General (ADG) and reports directly to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. However, at present, all Joint Commissioners are reporting directly to Commissioner Deven Bharti as the Special Commissioner position remains vacant.