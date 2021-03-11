X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in biscuit factory in Thane

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in biscuit factory in Thane
x

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in biscuit factory in Thane

Highlights

A major fire broke out in a biscuit manufacturing factory at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

Thane: A major fire broke out in a biscuit manufacturing factory at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

No casualty was reported so far, he said.

The blaze erupted around 5.45 am in the unit located in an industrial area of Ambernath town, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Eight fire engines from Ambernath and neighbouring Badlapur town were rushed to the spot, he said.

Firefighting is still on, the official said.

"No casualty has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is not yet known," he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X