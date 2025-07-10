Maharashtra Minister Denies Pressure After Receiving Income Tax Department Notice

Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat has publicly acknowledged receiving a notice from the Income Tax Department while firmly denying that he is experiencing any pressure or facing a conspiracy. The Shiv Sena leader, who represents the Aurangabad (West) constituency, addressed media queries about the tax notice with confidence and transparency.

Shirsat, who is affiliated with the Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, confirmed the receipt of the notice when questioned by reporters. He emphasized that contrary to popular belief, political leaders are not exempt from scrutiny by tax authorities, stating that such actions do indeed occur against elected officials.

The minister assured that he would respond to the Income Tax Department's notice through proper legal channels, demonstrating his commitment to following established procedures. He rejected any suggestion that the notice was part of a targeted campaign against him, instead attributing it to complaints that were filed by certain individuals.

When pressed about whether he suspected any conspiracy behind the tax notice, Shirsat provided a measured response. He acknowledged that some people had raised concerns about him, which subsequently came to the attention of the Income Tax Department. However, he maintained that this was simply part of the normal functioning of the system rather than any orchestrated effort to target him.

The minister has requested additional time to prepare his response to the notice, indicating that he intends to address all concerns raised by the tax authorities comprehensively. He expressed confidence in his ability to clarify his position and provide satisfactory explanations for any queries raised in the notice.

Shirsat's public handling of the situation reflects a pragmatic approach to dealing with official scrutiny. He emphasized that he has no objection to the system performing its designated functions and that he does not feel pressured by the investigation process. His statements suggest a willingness to cooperate fully with the Income Tax Department's inquiry.

The minister's transparent communication about receiving the notice contrasts with the typical approach of many political figures who might choose to remain silent or deflect questions about such matters. His acknowledgment that some individuals had issues with him demonstrates an awareness of potential critics while maintaining his innocence of any wrongdoing.

The case highlights the ongoing scrutiny that political leaders face from various government departments and the importance of maintaining transparency in financial matters. Shirsat's response indicates his confidence in his financial dealings and his readiness to defend his position through appropriate legal means.