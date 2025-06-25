Maharashtra wants to be first chapter in India's growth story: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that Maharashtra wants to be the first chapter in India’s growth story and a major contributor in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.

In his speech at the Maharashtra Industry Dialogue 2025, organised by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, the Chief Minister told the investors that it is an exciting time to be in Maharashtra as the government is embracing new policies which are dynamic and the best.

“The Cabinet committee on investment is forthcoming. We understand the needs of industry, we are not rigid but ready to adapt to what the world is embracing to become the most favourite investment destination. The single window system titled MAITRI is an end-to-end integration which gives a seamless experience to investors and makes the entire investment process hassle-free,” he added.

CM Fadnavis said that the government is creating an ecosystem in different geographies which were skewed earlier. But the government is changing this narrative so that different geographies will be competing in this Industrial Revolution. “Gadchiroli 10 years ago was a zero industrial area, nobody thought that it would become an Industrial magnet. Due to a slew of policies, Gadchiroli is becoming a new steel city of India to produce one-third of India’s steel that will change the entire outlook of the district,” he remarked.

Referring to the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhavan port, Fadnavis said the upcoming huge port capacity there will lead to port-led development. “Vadhavan port will be connected through an access control road to Samruddhi Mahamarg near Nashik that will ultimately connect at least 20 districts, and goods will reach there, thereby reducing the travelling time. This will reduce the logistic cost and it will make Maharashtra part of a global supply chain,” he added.

He said the government has created a new ecosystem in Amravati for the textile sector, while Chhatrapati Samhajinagar is a new industrial magnet, and soon it will be the EV capital of India. Further, he added that Nashik is a new magnet for the defence sector.

“The government is creating new defence corridors in Nashik and around Ahilyanagar, Sambhajinaar and near Nagpur. Defence and aerospace will be promoted in Nashik, which will be the best investment destination for this sector,” he added.

“Pune has been our industrial magnet, and while in Navi Mumbai and Raigad, the government is creating a new ecosystem for GCCs, advanced manufacturing, green technologies, and innovation. It is putting Maharashtra at the helm of innovation. With our new airport in Pune and Pune ring road, the government aspires to create an entirely new business and industry, logistic ecosystem in Pune, which will double the GDP of the district and help the state to grow its GDP,” commented the Chief Minister.

In his address, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government has been adopting new policies to further increase investments in the state as it does not want to be stagnant and complacent.

Industry Minister Uday Samant said that the government is pushing industrial development in various districts, and its efforts are yielding positive results.

Industry secretary P Anbalagan said, “Our objective is to create an even more competitive and attractive environment for both domestic and international investors, ensuring Maharashtra remains at the forefront of industrial development.”



