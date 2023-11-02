Maharashtra witnessing violence as Shinde govt did not fulfill commitment on Maratha quota issue: Cong leader Ashok Chavan

Hyderabad: As the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation in Maharashtra has not fulfilled its commitment to resolve the Maratha reservation issue, the agitation over the issue has taken a violent turn in some parts of Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said on Thursday.

The present government (Maharashtra government) was given one month's time to resolve the Maratha reservation issue and they could not fulfil their commitment, the former Maharashtra chief minister told reporters here. "That is why the Maratha quota agitation has taken a violent turn and you see a law-and-order problem in Maharashtra," he said. He said it is the responsibility of the government to set a timeframe and take a decision within it. "When the chief minister gave a statement that he will resolve the issue in a month and when it is not fulfilled...you see the result.

Before giving any commitment, it has to be seen in what time it is possible (to fulfill it). "I think that was the main reason. He said one month but it did not happen in that period and it is a fact. It has to be resolved within a timeframe," Chavan said, responding to a query about reports of violence in parts of Maharashtra during the Maratha quota agitation. The Congress has always supported reservation for Marathas, he said.

Chavan, who attended an all-party meeting on the Maratha quota issue convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, said, "We do agree that this is going to take some time. But, once you commit to something, it is the duty of the government to see that it is complied with. Nevertheless, the legal process is there. The chief minister has promised something." Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district since October 25 to press for the demand for reservation for the community.

As violence erupted in some parts of the state in the past couple of days over the issue, the state government on Wednesday held an all-party meeting in Mumbai. "We are definitely concerned about the law and order situation in Maharashtra. Violence cannot be tolerated at any cost. We have said we support this cause. It is an all-party decision that we all are committed to the reservation issue. But, law and order has to be maintained and this government has to comply with the legal process in time," he said.

He further said that there has to be a constitutional amendment if the reservations are to exceed the 50 per cent cap. "It (Maratha quota issue) has to be examined and whether it is possible to amend the Constitution (in this regard) and see that Marathas get adequate representation," Chavan added. Jarange, who had earlier sat on an indefinite fast in the last week of August, called off his protest on September 14 after CM Eknath Shinde assured that he would take steps to fulfil his demand. At the time, Jarange had set a 30-day deadline for the government, but later extended it by 10 days.

The deadline ended on October 24. Speaking about the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, he exuded confidence that the Congress would form the government in the state with a good majority. Chavan accused the government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of failing to fulfill its electoral promises and said that the Congress would keep its commitments to the people of Telangana after assuming power in the state.