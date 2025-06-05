  • Menu
Mahua Moitra Marries Ex-BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Private Germany Ceremony

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tied the knot with former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in a low-key ceremony in Germany, surprising many in political circles.

In a surprising development that has caught many in political circles off guard, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP from Krishnagar, Mahua Moitra, tied the knot on May 30 in what appears to have been a private ceremony held in Germany. The event was kept secret that even many within her own party were reportedly unaware of it.

Moitra married Pinaki Misra, a prominent lawyer and senior politician from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The couple reportedly chose to keep the ceremony private, with no formal statement issued to the press or political colleagues ahead of time. A photograph published by The Telegraph Online shows the newlyweds smiling warmly.

The marriage has naturally sparked interest across political and social circles due to the high-profile nature of both individuals.


