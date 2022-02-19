  • Menu
Mainly dry weather in J&K, Ladakh in next 24 hours

Mainly dry weather in J&K, Ladakh in next 24 hours
Mainly dry weather in J&K, Ladakh in next 24 hours (Photo/IANS)

Srinagar: Weather remained dry and partially cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as the Met Department predicted mainly dry weather in the next 24 hours.

Srinagar had minus 0.9, Pahalgam minus 5.4 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 18.0, Leh minus 8.1 and Kargil minus 14.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city and Katra had 8.4, Batote 2.1, Banihal 2.0 and Bhaderwah 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

