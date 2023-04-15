  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Mainly dry weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir

Mainly dry weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir
x

Mainly dry weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir

Highlights

The MeT department on Saturday predicted mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

Srinagar: The MeT department on Saturday predicted mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

"Mainly dry weather is likely in J&K during next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 9.1 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 4.6 degrees and Gulmarg 7 degrees as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil registered 4.6 degrees, while Leh recorded a low of 1.4 degrees.

Jammu had 21.2, Katra 19.4, Batote 13.2, Banihal 9.3 and Bhaderwah 8.9 as the minimum temperature.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X