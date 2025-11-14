Maithili Thakur Leads in Alinagar: Early Trends Show BJP Candidate Ahead

Maithili Thakur is a folk singer and a first-time BJP candidate. Early trends show that she is leading in the Alinagar seat. She joined the BJP a month before the elections because she wanted to work for Bihar.

She says she is ready to take responsibility if she wins. She also says her 30-day campaign taught her many things. Maithili has said earlier that she wants to serve Bihar through culture and public work.

She was not interested in politics in the past. Her interest grew after she started listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She says his leadership inspired her to enter public life.