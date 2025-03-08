Majhi disburses Rs 5K cr for Subhadra beneficiaries

Berhampur : Coinciding with International Women’s Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday disbursed over Rs 5,000 crore for 1.18 crore women beneficiaries of the State’s flagship Subhadra Yojana. Majhi disbursed the second instalment of Subhadra Yojana at a special programme at Ambapua in Berhampur.

An amount of Rs 5,000 each was credited to the bank accounts of 1.18 crore women, who have already received a similar amount as the first instalment in five different phases over the past seven months. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday in Odisha on September 17, 2024.

On Thursday, the government had disbursed Rs 117 crore among 2.30 lakh new beneficiaries under the fifth phase of the first instalment. Subhadra Yojana aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to women within the age group of 21 to 60 years over five years (2024-25 to 2028-29) to make them self-reliant.