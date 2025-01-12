Majhi flags off pilgrim bus services to Kumbh Mela

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday virtually flagged off pilgrim bus services from Odisha to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for Maha Kumbh Mela. The luxury buses will operate from Puri, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna and Berhampur. The buses will go to Ayodhya via Varanasi and Prayagraj.

More than 200 people from Odisha have embarked on a journey to Maha Kumbh Mela on the first day. Women will get 50 per cent discount on the bus fare, Majhi said.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) buses have both sleeper and seating arrangements. A dedicated 24/7 help desk with toll free number (1800-345-1122) has been set up at the OSRTC headquarters and in Ayodhya to assist passengers with any queries.

Passengers can book tickets in advance through the OSRTC website (osrtc.org) or mobile app or by visiting the nearest OSRTC ticket counter.