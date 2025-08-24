Majhi meets Naveen, enquires about health

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday called on Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJD president Naveen Patnaik at his house and enquired about his health. Majhi spent around 15 minutes at Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence, and had a chat with the BJD supremo.

This was Majhi's second visit to Naveen Niwas. He had visited Patnaik's residence in June last year to extend an invitation to his oath-taking ceremony, sources said.

Later, taking to X, Majhi said, "I met the Leader of the Opposition, Shri @Naveen_Odisha, at his residence in Bhubaneswar and enquired about his health condition. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for his good health and long life."

The Chief Minister also shared two photographs of him shaking hands with Patnaik and holding a discussion. Patnaik was discharged from a private hospital on August 20 after he underwent treatment for dehydration for about 80 hours. The former chief minister was admitted to the hospital on August 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called up Patnaik at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery on August 20. Besides, Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das had also visited the hospital where Patnaik was under treatment.

Meanwhile, Prem Patnaik, the brother of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president, on Friday came down to Bhubaneswar from Delhi and discussed with doctors about the treatment of the former Odisha chief minister.

Prem is the elder son of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the previous ruling party of the State was named.

The elder brother of the BJD chief had also visited him in Mumbai, where he underwent a spine surgery for cervical arthritis in June. Naveen Patnaik returned to Odisha 21 days later.

The 78-year-old former chief minister, who is a bachelor, stays alone at Naveen Niwas, while his elder brother and his family stay in Delhi. Their sister Gita Mehta died in 2023.