Majhi takes holy dip in Baitarani on Makar Sankranti

Bhubaneswar: Lakhs of people across Odisha took dips in water-bodies on Tuesday morning on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. After returning from New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi went home in Keonjhar district and took a dip in the Baitarani river in Patna area. He then offered prayers at the nearby Shiva temple.

Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival, is celebrated to mark the movement of the Sun northwards towards the Tropic of Cancer. It is dedicated to ‘Surya’ or the Sun god in the Hindu mythology.

Since the morning, devotees thronged Hatakeshwar temple at Atri in Khurda district, Dhabaleswar temple in Cuttack, Makara Muni temple in Balasore, and Baba Baneswar temple in Sundargarh. In Bhubaneswar, people offered prayers at Lingaraj temple. All these are temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Rush was also seen at the pilgrim town of Puri where people gathered in large numbers for the ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath in ‘Makar Chourashi Besha’. The sibling deities are adorned with garlands of colourful flowers and holy basils on this day. A massive crowd had gathered at Chandrabhaga beach in Konark and the centuries-old Sun Temple in the early hours to catch a glimpse of the rising sun.

In Cuttack and Rourkela, people celebrated the festival by flying colourful kites, a tradition. In south Odisha, which has a sizeable Telugu population, people decorated the front of their houses with ‘rangoli’.

Community feasts were held in various parts of the State with ‘Makar Chaula’ being the main attraction. It is a sweet dish prepared with newly harvested rice, jaggery, grated coconut, banana, khua and various fruits and milk. It is also offered to Lord Jagannath.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and the Chief Minister greeted the people on the occasion. “Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti marks the northward movement of the Sun (Uttarayan). As per our culture and tradition, the worship of the Sun brings happiness and prosperity to the family and society,” the Chief Minister said. “It is not only a religious festival but a festival of brotherhood, social harmony and unity,” he added.