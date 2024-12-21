  • Menu
Majhi to attend GST Council meeting

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday embarked on a five-day visit to New Delhi and Rajasthan during which he will attend several official meetings, CMO sources said. Majhi, who left Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening, will reach the national capital and spend night there before going to Jaipur in Rajasthan on Friday.

During his stay in the desert State, Majhi is scheduled to attend the pre-budget consultation meeting and the 55th GST council meeting to be held at Jaisalmer on December 21.

The Chief Minister is slated to leave Rajasthan for New Delhi on the same day and expected to meet some Union ministers and top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and discuss key issues.

He is likely to invite some ministers, leaders and other dignitaries to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme hosted by Odisha in January. Majhi is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar on December 23, the sources said.

