Majhi to attend swearing-in of new Haryana govt

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Haryana government in Chandigarh on October 17. The Chief Minister’s Office said Majhi is scheduled to leave for Haryana on Wednesday. He will attend a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance-ruling States on October 17.

He will later go to Mumbai and participate in a conference on the prospect of the Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector.Industries Minister Sampad Swain earlier on Tuesday said the Chief Minister will take part in the India Chem event in Mumbai on October 18.

Swain said Union minister JP Nadda and heads of major Chemical Industries will attend the India Chem event in Mumbai. He expressed the hope that major chemical industries may show interest in investment in Paradip, Gopalpur and Dhamra areas of the State.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the investors’ conference in Mumbai on October 18-19 in Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai for the upcoming Make-in-Odisha conclave going to be held in Bhubaneswar next year. The Chief Minister will return to Bhubaneswar on October 19 evening.

“On October 19, the heads of more than 300 industries from different sectors, including garment, apparel, textile and renewable energy have been invited to participate in the programme. There will be a roadshow in Mumbai as well,” added Swain.

Swain also said that the financial institutions and banking sectors have also been invited there to hold discussions on the growth of financial institutions.Answering a query regarding the establishment of a mega steel plant in Keonjhar district, Swain told mediapersons that a task force under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary has been formed as per the directions of the Chief Minister.He further said the task force has been asked to identify two spots for the proposed steel plant. Swain said talks are on with mega players in the steel industry to establish a steel plant in Keonjhar.