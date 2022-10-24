Major fire at leather complex near Kolkata, 11 trapped rescued safely

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at the congested Bantala Leather Complex in eastern Kolkata on Monday afternoon, and 11 people trapped on the roof of the burning building were rescued safely by fire services personnel.

There is no report of any casualty so far although the fire is to be brought under total control.

The fire broke out at around 3.30 p.m. and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, eight more fire tenders were sent and full-fledged operations to extinguish the fire started.

A hydraulic ladder has been brought to the spot to be used in the fire-fighting. Because of the gusty winds as an impact of the approaching Cyclone Sitrang, the fire- fighters were facing problems in quickly bringing the fire under control, while the presence of inflammable items there added to problem.

Fortunately, because of the ongoing festival holidays most of the offices in Bantala Leather Complex were closed and the number of people there lesser than normal days, a fire officer present at the sport said.

The fire fighters are, however, trying to find if anyone is trapped in the building.

Although the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, fire officers say that a short circuit in all probability led to it.