Major reshuffle in Delhi police: 38 IPS, DANIPS officers transferred

New Delhi: In a significant administrative overhaul, the Delhi Government's Home Department has transferred 38 IPS and DANIPS officers, marking a major reshuffle within the Delhi Police. The order, issued on Wednesday, is aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency, strengthening public order, and improving crime control measures across the capital.

As per the official notification, several senior officers have been reassigned to new responsibilities. Amit Goyal, who was serving as DCP Rohini, has now been appointed DCP of the South-West District. Kushal Pal Singh has been shifted from Traffic to serve as DCP Metro, while Hemant Tiwari has been moved from his role as DCP at IFSO (National Cyber Forensic Lab) to head the South-East District. Ravi Kumar Singh, the former DCP of South-East District, has been posted as DCP in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Rajiv Ranjan, previously handling the Welfare division, has now taken over as DCP Rohini.

Other significant changes include V Hareshwar Swamy’s transfer from the 5th Battalion of the Delhi Armed Police (DAP) to the Outer North District. Saurabh Chandra has been reassigned from Traffic to the post of Additional DCP Dwarka. Meanwhile, Hukma Ram Sai has been posted as Additional DCP in New Delhi.

A notable aspect of this reshuffle is the field deployment of several officers receiving such assignments for the first time. Anant Mittal has been appointed as Additional DCP in the North District, while Rohit Rajbir Singh takes charge in Dwarka. Sandeep Gupta has been posted in Rohini, Abhimanyu Poswal in South-West District, and Nara Chaitanya in the Outer District. Sumit Kumar Jha has been posted as Additional DCP in the South District. Additionally, Mahesh Kumar Barnwal has been assigned the role of DCP of the 5th Battalion DAP.

Further, Vineet Kumar has been transferred from the P&L division to IFSO. Anjitha Chepyala, previously with the North District, is now DCP of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC). Shailaja Sukant moves from the Security branch to the West District, while Lakshmi Kanawat takes her place in the Security Branch. Subhod Kumar Goswami has been shifted from the 8th Battalion to the Traffic division. Deepak Yadav has moved from the Outer District to P&L, and Nishant Gupta has been transferred from Dwarka to the Traffic Branch.