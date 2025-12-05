Majuli iconic mask craft, a remarkable milestone

Assam: Majuli, has long been a bastion of various culture and tradition in Assam, especially the mask-making, known as Mukha Shilpa. The mask-making is a centuries-old craft using natural materials like bamboo, clay, and cow dung to create vibrant masks.

Dating back to the 16th century, mask-making has remained an integral part of Majuli's Sattriya culture.

A Media Delegation from Telangana on Friday visited the traditional mask-making centre in Majuli, where an inspiring transformation is unfolding. Supported under the Micro Enterprise Development (MED) component of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), this initiative is nurturing rural entrepreneurship by empowering Self Help Groups (SHGs) and their families to build sustainable non-farm enterprises.

With its comprehensive focus on handholding, mentoring, financial assistance, and community-based support, MED offers aspiring entrepreneurs a structured pathway—from the spark of a business idea to the establishment of a thriving enterprise.

One shining example is the Majuli Women’s SHG, which is reviving the age-old tradition of Majuli mask-making.

Through a 15-day Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP), 15 women have been trained to craft exquisite handmade masks that reflect the island’s rich cultural heritage. These products are now reaching customers both locally and through online platforms, turning a traditional art form into a sustainable livelihood opportunity.

This initiative showcases the power of rural women entrepreneurs in preserving culture while building resilient community-based enterprises.