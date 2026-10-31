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Make Rahul Gandhi “Mock PM”: BJP's Swipe at Opposition’s Mock Parliament

In Short

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the so-called mock parliament proved to be a failed attempt.

Rahul Gandhi
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Rahul Gandhi

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Reacting sharply to the Opposition's mock Parliament and its symbolic “public impeachment” of the CEC, the BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Opposition would soon install him as its “Mock Prime Minister.”

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the so-called mock parliament proved to be a failed attempt. He said that by holding a mock parliament and taking our marches, the Congress cannot “launch” Rahul Gandhi as its leader. This ‘satellite’ will never take off. They can have Rahul Gandhi as mock PM for life, he said.

Patra accused the Congress of spreading lies about alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The BJP leader termed the Congress allegations of 'vote chori' a "lie" and alleged that "it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who became PM by 'vote chori'. He stole Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vote and became PM." He said it was the INDIA bloc that was making a mockery of democracy with their street politics.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Patra said, "I have a humble request: please, do not dismantle this mock parliament you have created. Just seat Rahul Gandhi on the treasury benches. Leave the T-shirt, have him wear a 'kurta-pyjama' and let him sit there while you chant 'Prime Minister, Prime Minister' like a 'bhajan-kirtan' every single day. Keep him as your 'mock Prime Minister' for life; we have absolutely no objection."

He said if the opposition really wants a discussion, they should accept the challenge of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and ask for a special session of the Parliament and move the impeachment motion there, not at a specially erected set at AICC president's house.

Earlier, the BJP said the World Bank's latest report noting a sharp decline in India's poverty rate has "mocked" the opposition INDIA bloc's "mock parliament" and asked the Congress how long it will remain trapped in "illusions" and keep "adorning its political funeral" just to satisfy Rahul Gandhi.

The World Bank report has noted that India's extreme poverty rate dropped sharply to 2.6 per cent in 2023 from 27.1 per cent in 2011, with an estimated 496 million (49.60 crore) people lifted out of poverty.

Citing the report, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked the opposition bloc, saying, "The World Bank's hard statistics have in a way mocked their mock parliament."

While the BJP and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to eradicate poverty, the Congress under Rahul Gandhi's leadership is spreading the "flames of anarchy", the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said, "Their faculty of rational thinking has completely died so far as India's interests are concerned. They always think against India. So, I want to tell the Congress and Rahul Gandhi that you should ponder very seriously over what is reality and what is fiction," he said.

"How long will you remain trapped in illusions and keep adorning your political funeral just to satisfy the ambitions and soothe the heart of your wayward prince?" the BJP leader added.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Rahul GandhiSambit PatraBJP vs CongressMock ParliamentIndian Politics
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