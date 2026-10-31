Make Rahul Gandhi “Mock PM”: BJP's Swipe at Opposition’s Mock Parliament

Reacting sharply to the Opposition's mock Parliament and its symbolic “public impeachment” of the CEC, the BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Opposition would soon install him as its “Mock Prime Minister.”

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the so-called mock parliament proved to be a failed attempt. He said that by holding a mock parliament and taking our marches, the Congress cannot “launch” Rahul Gandhi as its leader. This ‘satellite’ will never take off. They can have Rahul Gandhi as mock PM for life, he said.

Patra accused the Congress of spreading lies about alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The BJP leader termed the Congress allegations of 'vote chori' a "lie" and alleged that "it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who became PM by 'vote chori'. He stole Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vote and became PM." He said it was the INDIA bloc that was making a mockery of democracy with their street politics.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Patra said, "I have a humble request: please, do not dismantle this mock parliament you have created. Just seat Rahul Gandhi on the treasury benches. Leave the T-shirt, have him wear a 'kurta-pyjama' and let him sit there while you chant 'Prime Minister, Prime Minister' like a 'bhajan-kirtan' every single day. Keep him as your 'mock Prime Minister' for life; we have absolutely no objection."

He said if the opposition really wants a discussion, they should accept the challenge of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and ask for a special session of the Parliament and move the impeachment motion there, not at a specially erected set at AICC president's house.

Earlier, the BJP said the World Bank's latest report noting a sharp decline in India's poverty rate has "mocked" the opposition INDIA bloc's "mock parliament" and asked the Congress how long it will remain trapped in "illusions" and keep "adorning its political funeral" just to satisfy Rahul Gandhi.

The World Bank report has noted that India's extreme poverty rate dropped sharply to 2.6 per cent in 2023 from 27.1 per cent in 2011, with an estimated 496 million (49.60 crore) people lifted out of poverty.

Citing the report, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked the opposition bloc, saying, "The World Bank's hard statistics have in a way mocked their mock parliament."

While the BJP and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to eradicate poverty, the Congress under Rahul Gandhi's leadership is spreading the "flames of anarchy", the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said, "Their faculty of rational thinking has completely died so far as India's interests are concerned. They always think against India. So, I want to tell the Congress and Rahul Gandhi that you should ponder very seriously over what is reality and what is fiction," he said.

"How long will you remain trapped in illusions and keep adorning your political funeral just to satisfy the ambitions and soothe the heart of your wayward prince?" the BJP leader added.