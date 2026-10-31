‘A wonderful experience awaits’: PM Modi showcases 'Rain Forest' attraction at Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the Rain Forest attraction at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district, describing its glass skywalk as a "special feature" offering visitors a view of the Statue of Unity.

In a post on social media platform X after visiting the attraction, PM Modi said: “A wonderful experience awaits you at the Rainforest in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia! Immerse yourself in the beauty of lush greenery and nature. The Skywalk is a special attraction, offering a unique experience. Enjoy breathtaking views of the majestic ‘Statue of Unity.’”

The Prime Minister visited the Rain Forest and Vaman Vriksha Vatika on Saturday as part of his programme marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Earlier, he paid floral tributes to Patel at the Statue of Unity and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 31 tourism and infrastructure projects worth Rs 426.71 crore in the area.

The Rain Forest is among the new attractions developed to expand the tourism offerings around the Statue of Unity.

Spread across approximately 47,000 square metres, the facility features a glass-deck skywalk about 220 metres long, designed to give visitors an elevated view of the forest canopy and the surrounding landscape.

The attraction brings together evergreen plant species from different ecological regions of India, including the Western Ghats, the Himalayas and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

It also features an artificial waterfall, a circular pond, connecting bridges and landscaped walking trails. An information centre with interactive displays has been developed to familiarise visitors with rainforest ecology, biodiversity and conservation.

A children's activity area is also part of the facility. The Rain Forest was among the tourism projects inaugurated by PM Modi as part of the Rs 307.83-crore package of 23 completed works. The Gujarat government's project list places its cost at Rs 14.30 crore.

The wider package also includes an IRCTC hotel, an Ekta Cruise and an Eco Trail, along with sewage and water treatment facilities and improved visitor amenities. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 'Vaman Vriksha Vatika' during his visit.

The two nature-oriented attractions add to the range of experiences available to visitors to the Statue of Unity, which was built in memory of Patel and is the world's tallest statue.

The remaining eight projects in the Rs 426.71-crore package include the Gora-Bhanadra Road worth Rs 118.88 crore, a smart zero-waste integrated solid waste management project, Khalwani Eco-Tourism and an integrated Cactus and Butterfly Garden.



