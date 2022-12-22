Make state a model of Anganwadi centres

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the officials to update the data online of all the Anganwadi centres located in the state and make the state a model in terms of utility of Anganwadi centres; setting an example for the other states to follow. The Chief Minister was presiding over the review meeting of the Women and Child Development Department here today. Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Smt. Kamlesh Dhanda was also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials that the attendance of the children upto 6 years of age coming to the Anganwadi centres, the workers running those centres along with the helpers working there, would also be taken online daily. He directed to provide mobile phones to the Anganwadi workers at the earliest to keep the data of their centres updated. Further directing the officials to link the data of all the concerned with the Parivar Pehchan Patra, the Chief Minister said that it will help in providing timely nutrition, vaccination and nutritious food to the children at the Anganwadi centres.

"With updating of the data, it will be easier to implement various schemes of the central and the state government; being run in the interest of the children," he said.

The Chief Minister reviewed the work done under the 'Child Promotion Module' of the Women and Child Development Department and gave necessary guidelines in this regard.