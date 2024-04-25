Mallikarjun Kharge sought time to meet PM Modi to explain the Congress manifesto

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi is now bringing up points from the Congress manifesto in every public gathering. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to PM Modi on Thursday, requesting time to clarify the Congress's 'Nyaya Patra'. In this two-page open letter, Kharge told PM Modi, "I want to explain the Nyay Patra to you, so that you do not make incorrect statements."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has shared an open letter addressed to PM Modi from his X handle. In the letter, he stated that he was not shocked by the rhetoric used by the Prime Minister in his recent remarks.





My letter to PM @narendramodi ji underlining that he has been misinformed on the Congress Nyay Patra. I would also like to meet him in person to explain him our Manifesto, so that he doesn’t make any false statements in future.



Sharing the text of the same —



I am neither… pic.twitter.com/pSDkm4IiBW — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 25, 2024





Kharge stated, "It has become your habit to pick a few words from the entire matter and present them incorrectly." You use it to create a community division. By stating such things, you are reducing the dignity of the position of prime minister. After all of this, when it ends, people will remember that the country's prime minister used such derogatory rhetoric out of fear of losing an election.



The Congress President went on to say that your advisors are providing you with incorrect information regarding topics that are not even covered in our Nyaya Patra. As a result, I would be delighted to meet with you personally and explain my manifesto. So that, as Prime Minister of the country, you do not make such wrong comments.

Kharge also outlined Congress's principles. He stated, "It was expected that given the BJP's poor performance in the first phase of voting, you and your party leaders would speak in similar language." Congress has been discussing poverty and justice. We know you and your administration do not care about the poor and deprived.

Kharge describes the Modi government as a government of suits and boots, writing, "Your suit-boot government works for corporates, whose taxes you have reduced, while the salaried class must pay more taxes." The poor are also subject to higher GST rates on food and salt. While the affluent are receiving corporate GST refunds...when we talk about equality between the poor and the rich, you intentionally target Hindus and Muslims."

Congress Chief Kharge stated that Congress has always sought to empower the underprivileged. According to Kharge, our manifesto is for all people in the country, whether Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain, or Buddhist. I believe you have not forgotten your pre-independence comrades – the Muslim League and the British.