Mamata Banerjee calls on BJP Rajya Sabha MP in Cooch Behar for 'courtesy' meeting

Kolkata : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met influential Rajbongshi leader and BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Cooch Behar, Ananta Maharaj, at the latter's residence.

The BJP MP greeted the Chief Minister by wrapping a traditional Rajbongshi scarf around her. Later, Maharaj gifted her betel leaf, a traditional Rajbongshi symbol of showing respect towards a guest.

Although the Chief Minister refused to comment on the meeting that lasted for a little over 30 minutes, Maharaj said it was just a courtesy call and there was nothing political about it.

“The Chief Minister came to my house and I welcomed her to the best of my ability. It was just a courtesy meeting. There is nothing political about it. The Chief Minister also praised my residence,” he said.

When asked if he was trying to get close to the Trinamool Congress, the BJP MP said, “Neither I am in touch with anyone in Trinamool Congress, nor did I invite the Chief Minister to come to my residence. She came on her own. So I am not bothered by who is saying what. But yes, I am happy that the Chief Minister came to my house."

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool's Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia won from Cooch Behar by defeating sitting BJP Lok Sabha member and then Union Minister Nisith Pramanik.