Mamata Banerjee Leads Protest March Demanding Justice For Murdered Doctor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest rally in Kolkata on Friday, August 16, calling for justice in the case of a female doctor raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The march, which stretched from Moulali to Dorina Crossing, saw Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters demanding capital punishment for the perpetrator.



Banerjee criticized the handling of the crime scene and alleged attempts to shield it from media scrutiny. She emphasized the ongoing victimization of women and the lack of adequate justice.

The incident, which occurred on August 9, involved a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor. A 33-year-old civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, with a history of violence against women, was arrested based on CCTV footage and evidence linking him to the crime scene.

The post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault and murder, detailing multiple injuries and signs of struggle on the victim's body.

Following nationwide outrage, the Calcutta High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case. Banerjee endorsed this decision, urging the CBI to complete its investigation swiftly and secure capital punishment for the accused by Sunday. She noted that the Kolkata Police had already completed 90% of their investigation within 12 hours, leading to the quick arrest of the suspect.